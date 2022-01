Five people have died while testing positive for COVID-19 in Malta over the last 24 hours.

Four females aged 70, 77, 82 and 92 and one male aged 77 passed away over the last 24 hours, health authorities confirmed.

The national death toll is at 514.

342 new cases were found alongside 548 more recoveries, meaning active COVID-19 cases on the island stand at 8,970.