Five European Countries Suspend One AstraZeneca Vaccine Batch Over Blood Clot Fears

A total of five countries have suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine from one specific batch after some patients developed blood clots following their jab.

Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Luxembourg and Austria have suspended the batch while Denmark has completely halted all AstraZeneca vaccines pending an investigation into the issue by the European Medicines Authority.

The Danish Health Authority halted the vaccine “after reports of severe cases of blood clots in people who have been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca”.

Austria did the same last Monday when a 49-year-old woman died as a result of severe coagulation disorders, while a 35-year-old woman developed a pulmonary embolism, but is recovering.

The specific batch (ABV5300) consisting of one million had been delivered to 17 EU member states, including Luxembourg, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

Lovin Malta has reached out to the Health Ministry to confirm whether Malta had received batch ABV5300.

However, despite initial concerns, the European Medicines Agency said there is no indication that the “vaccination has caused these conditions” while it conducts a full investigation into the matter.

“Although a quality defect is considered unlikely at this stage, the batch quality is being investigated,” it said.

