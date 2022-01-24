Five Men To Be Charged With Abducting Man In Rabat

Five men will be charged this evening for the abduction of a man on 21st January 2022.

In a statement, police said that the men will be charged at 7.30pm in front of Magistrate Charmaine Galea.

Lovin Malta is informed that the men, aged between 21 and 26, tried to abduct the man in Rabat and began driving towards Paola.

According to sources, the man managed to escape the van and run to a near by police station.

The men will be charged with abduction, illegal arrest, theft, and other charges.

