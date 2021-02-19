Five Migrants Sentenced To Jail For Rioting At Safi Detention Centre 

د . إAEDSRر . س

Five young migrants from Chad, Sudan and Eritrea have been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to participating in a riot at the Safi detention centre. 

During the riot, which took place last September, a group of detainees threw rocks and other items at structures within the centre and at police officers who tried to stop them.

Two police officers were hospitalised with grievous injuries following the riot. 

Magistrate Nadine Lia sentenced two of the accused, Mohamed Hamid and Haruun Madwi Haruun, to 30 months’ imprisonment, with their time already spent in detention deducted from their sentence.

The three others were jailed for 18 months, with the magistrate noting they were all younger than 18 when the riot took place. 

She noted that none of them had any prior convictions and had filed an admission of guilt during an early stage of the court proceedings. 

