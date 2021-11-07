د . إAEDSRر . س

Five-Month Old Baby At Risk Of Dying After Collision In Tarxien

A five-month old baby has been seriously injured in a traffic collision in Tarxien.

At around 10pm last night, emergency workers were called to Triq tal-Barrani after reports of a collision between a Renault Captur driven by a 58-year-old man from Swieqi and a Honda Fit driven by a 32-year-old man from Iklin.

A 31-year-old woman and a her five-month old baby were also in the Honda.

A medical team as well as a team from the Civil Protection Unit were called in to assist. All four people were taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where the 58-year-old man was confirmed to have slight injuries, while the other two adults were both grievously injured.

The baby was confirmed to be seriously injured.

Magistrate Noel Bartolo has appointed a number of experts to assist him as he conducts an inquiry into the incident. Police investigations are underway.

