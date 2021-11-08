Five-Month-Old Baby Involved In Tarxien Collision Out Of Intensive Care 

The police confirmed with TVM that the child’s condition had taken a turn for the better and was no longer being considered to be at risk of dying.

A five-month-old baby that was admitted to Mater Dei Hospital following a car accident on Saturday night has been released from intensive care.

The collision happened at around 10pm on Saturday night along Triq Tal-Barrani in Tarxien when a Renault Captur driven by a 58-year-old man from Swieqi crashed with a Honda Fit driven by a 32-year-old man from Iklin.

A 31-year-old woman and her five-month old baby were also in the Honda.

A magisterial inquiry is being led by Noel Bartolo.

