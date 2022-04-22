Five More Marsh Harriers Shot Down In Malta

The killings of the protected marsh harrier has continued in Malta after five more shot birds were discovered this morning.

In a statement, the Committee Against Bird Slaughter (CABS) reported how it discovered that five more of the birders were shot down in the south of Malta.

This comes just days after another five marsh harriers were gunned down. This brings the total number of marsh harriers shot down to 10.

Officers from the Environmental Police Unit recovered all the animals and took them to the State Veterinary Office for examination.

It is still unclear whether the animals are victims of Tuesday’s incident or whether they were shot at a different time.

The Delimara Peninsula is an internationally important roosting site for migrating Harriers in spring. However, the area is also a popular hunting spot.

CABS will have an increased presence with its teams in Delimara in the coming weeks to monitor harrier roosting sites around the clock and to continue searching for dead birds.