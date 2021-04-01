Five Years Of Stunting: Here’s Every April Fools Prank Lovin Malta’s Ever Produced

It’s April Fools, which means one thing – Lovin Malta has broken hearts across the island with another project that is not to be. Today, we launched The Planting Authority, Malta’s first cannabis social club. Social media was awash with reactions to the news, with hundreds of people signing up to be part of the new community within hours. Lovin Malta is about to turn five-years-old this month – on 4/20 of course. To mark the occasion, let’s take a look back at the five April Fools stunts unleashed on the island over half a decade of breaking news and compelling content.

1. PartitLM 2017 Lovin Malta formally registered itself as a political party with the Electoral Commission to be more effective in bringing about change in the country. Like, really. As part of the launch of PartitLM, an entire manifesto with 52 measures – including reducing the working week to 35 hours and legalising cannabis – was published. An anthem for the new party, including everyone from Destiny to Joseph Muscat, was also recorded.

2. Lovin Malta TV 2018 Set to be a collaboration between Netflix and Lovin Malta, four fully produced trailers for four new shows set to be aired on Lovin Malta’s online entertainment platform were released. The platform, Lovin Malta TV, was to be subscription based and feature a mixture of original content as well as productions by Maltese creators. Check out the ridiculously on point trailers below. Queer Eye

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With Lou Bondi

Temptation Villa

Chef’s Table

3. Lovin Tomorrow 2019 Over 20,000 copies of the first edition of a weekly newspaper called Lovin Tomorrow were distributed across the island in a matter of hours. A number of newspaper hawkers were set up across key points from Valletta to University of Malta handing out the free paper to confused but curious passersby. The newspaper was printed for one day only, and featured a host of real news stories. It even made it onto the morning newspaper discussion programmes. You can still read the entire issue online:

4. Lockdown – The Show 2020 As the COVID-19 pandemic struck the world, Lovin Malta wondered what would happen if a group of strangers had to enter lockdown together. As they were locked inside following a series of medical tests, they would see the world, their families and their loved ones grapple with the virus as they were kept safe. Enter a boutique hotel in Valletta and the concept for an entirely new Maltese reality show.

5. The Planting Authority 2021 Just days after the government announced a major cannabis reform, The Planting Authority was publicly launched. Malta’s first cannabis social club, the pioneering brand would allow up to 100 members buy a subscription to have their favourite strains grown for them in a quality-tested, safe environment. Members could even choose from Sativas and Indicas like Gwardaganja and Ramla l-Ħadra. Though the venue may not be happening (at least for now) the awesome shirts and limited edition merch are very real – follow this link to get your hands on some before they sell out.

Jokes aside, April Fools is a perfect day to make a major point on a national level. And honestly, judging from the last five years, we just can’t wait to see what the next half decade has in store for the island. Did you fall for any of these stunts over the years? Let us know in the comments below