FKNK Condemns Hunter Shooting Dog If ‘Intentional’, Says Targets Must Be Identified Before Pulling Trigger

Hunters must identify their target when hunting game prior to shooting, the president of a Maltese hunting lobby has said after a dog was mistakenly shot by a hunter.

“Before shooting, one of the primary ethics a hunter must adhere is to always identify his/her game and what is behind it before shooting. If it was intentional, we obviously condemn such acts,” FKNK President Lucas Micallef told Lovin Malta.

His comment comes after police were informed that a dog had been shot in a field, with 23 pellets found in his upper body and head. The dog’s owner said his pet was shot by a hunter who had mistaken his dog for a quail emerging from a bush.

WARNING: Graphic images below