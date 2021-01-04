Floriana Resident Falls In Collapsed Pavement Hole While Walking Home

One Maltese man had a rough start to the year after falling into a hole while walking in his town.

“When you’re walking home and fall into a hole in the pavement. Happy new fucking year,” Michele Tufigno said alongside a photo of the hole in the pavement.

While his friends immediately asked how he was doing and others joked about his fall, Tufigno took the opportunity to point out that such egregious holes in the pavement should at least be cordoned off.

“It’s a collapsed pavement which was completely impossible to avoid in the dark (photo taken with flash). Here’s hoping it’s repaired or at the very least cordoned off as soon as possible,” he said.