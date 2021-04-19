Flydubai Postpones All Flights To Malta As Airline Shifts To Reduced Schedule

Flydubai has postponed all flights to Malta until October as the airline shifts to a reduced schedule for the coming months.

To the surprise of many passengers, flydubai abruptly cancelled all flights to Malta with those who have bookings given a one-year expiry voucher.

“Flydubai flights have resumed on a reduced schedule. Destinations and flight frequencies will continue to be added to the schedule over the summer,” a representative of the airline told Lovin Malta.

“As of now, flydubai to and from Malta will be available on 1st October 2021,” she said.

Earlier this year, the Dubai-based airline announced that it would be operating four flights a week from Dubai to Malta, via Catania, from May.

The flight would offer a direct route for people travelling to and from Malta and Dubai for the first time since July 2020 when Emirates stopped all flights to the country, closed its Maltese office and made all local staff redundant.

However, global travel continues to be impacted heavily by the Covid-19 pandemic, disrupting flight routes and passenger plans.

Tag someone who needs to know this