Under-Fire FMS CEO Carmen Ciantar Also Earns Salary Off Malta Gaming Authority Board

Carmen Ciantar, the Foundation for Medical Services CEO under fire over a lucrative €163,000-a-year contract, also earns an added government income by serving on the Malta Gaming Authority board of governors.

According to MGA’s website, Ciantar is one of the eight people sitting on the board. The MGA has seen major shake-ups amid intense scrutiny and criminal charges being issued against current and former high-ranking officials.

Through her presence on the board, Ciantar earns at least an extra €6,250 on top of her €163,000 annual salary.

Ciantar, who is a close aide and campaign manager of Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Chris Fearne, has come under increased scrutiny in recent days after the National Audit Office said Ciantar’s FMS contract was “irregular”.

Her predecessor, Brian St John, had an €80,000, roughly half the amount awarded to Ciantar.

The PN has since called the contract to be scrapped with Ciantar asking the Standards Commissioner to investigate.

“I categorically deny these false and baseless accusations and to that end have written to the Standards Commissioner myself asking him to investigate these allegations. As I fully assisted the office of the Auditor General during the audit carried out on the FMS, I am ready to cooperate fully with the Standards Commissioner so that the truth will out,” she said.

