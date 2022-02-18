FOI Filed For All Communication Between Joseph Portelli, PA CEO And PA Executive Council

A Freedom of Information (FOI) request has been filed demanding a copy of all electronic communications between Gozitan developer Joseph Portelli, PA CEO Martin Saliba and all the members of the PA’s executive council.

In a statement, Moviment Graffiti said it was filing the request after “yet another irregular decision” by the Planning Commissioner with regards to Portelli.

On 9th February, the Planning Commission asked for guidance from the Executive Council on a massive Portelli-linked development that would see 73 apartments constructed in Sannat’s Ta’ Ċenċ area.

Moviment Graffiti warned that the Executive Council is not responsible for such applications, adding that “Portelli and his associates were, time and time again, allowed to bend the rules in favour of their monstrous projects”.

“In fact, the application in the Ta’ Ċenċ area passed on to the Executive Council following insistent requests from Portelli’s architect during the hearing on 9th February, special treatment given to a piecemeal application that is only one part of a wider, much larger complex consisting of 125 apartments,” MG said.

The next hearing is scheduled for Tuesday 1st March at noon.

It raised concerns over the role of Saliba and the Executive Council in Portelli’s affairs, noting Saliba’s previous issues with conflicts of interests while serving as the former chair of the Environment Planning Review Tribunal (EPRT).

“The authority already failed to heed its own case officer’s advice for the first Portelli application in Ta’ Ċenċ, approving the permit in spite of a clear recommendation for refusal,” it said.

Moviment Graffiti also pointed to the lack of action against Portelli despite illegal works in Qala and Ta’ Ċenċ.

“Faced with overwhelming evidence which shows that the authorities have failed to safeguard our land by respecting their own planning policies, Moviment Graffiti feels there is no further reason to doubt the only logical explanation: the PA takes its orders from people like Portelli, not from the people who it is supposed to protect,” it said.

“We’d love to see Saliba and the rest of the Executive Council prove us otherwise.”

