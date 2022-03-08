Yani Kuzmanov Identified As Food Courier Killed In Żejtun Traffic Accident

The 38-year-old Bulgarian food courier who lost his life following a recent traffic accident in Żejtun has been identified as Yani Kuzmanov.

Kuzmanov was involved in an accident in Triq il-President Anton Buttiġieġ last Sunday. While he was driving his Honda 600 Hornet motorcycle, he was involved in a collision with a Mitsubishi L200, which was being driven by a 63-year-old man from Żejtun.

He was rushed to Mater Dei for treatment but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries today.

Kuzmanov is the second food courier to die in a traffic accident on Malta’s roads in recent weeks. Last month, 28-year-old Nepalese national Ajay Shrestha died after a truck driver lost control of his vehicle on Triq Aldo Moro, hit the centre strip and collided with his motorbike.

Lovin Malta sends its condolences to Kuzmanov’s family and friends during this difficult time