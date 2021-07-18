Foreign Residents Left Out Of Malta’s COVID-19 Vouchers Because Of Permit Delays Can Now Apply For Scheme

The Economy Ministry announced the scheme on social media earlier today, directing people to call 8007 4904 once their permit is approved.

Foreign residents in Malta who did not receive their COVID-19 government vouchers because they were in the process of renewing their permits will now be able to apply for the scheme.

Earlier this week, Lovin Malta reported how a significant number of EU and third-country nationals discovered they were ineligible for the government vouchers, even though many have been living and paying taxes in the country for years.

“I have been living here since 2010. I have always paid my taxes and now because my ID expired just a month before the vouchers were issued, I cannot get these vouchers,” one person told Lovin Malta.

According to regulations, any residents who did not have a valid ID before the end of April 2021 are not eligible for vouchers.

Exceptions can be made for those who were in the process of renewing their ID cards, however, many were finding stumbling blocks once reaching out to recommended helplines.

