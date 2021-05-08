Foreign Students Learning English In Malta Will Get Up To €300 In Shopping Vouchers Under New Scheme

Foreign students coming to Malta to learn English will receive up to €300 in vouchers to spend on shops as part of a new government initiative.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo announced the scheme along with a one million euro budget intended for foreign students who come to the island to learn English for no less than 15 days.

“The scheme will benefit both the students, who will have more disposable income to spend in our country and the schools themselves because it will help incentivise students who are interested in coming to our country,” Bartolo said.

Foreign students will receive €10 vouchers for each day they are in Malta, meaning that those eligible will earn a minimum of €150 to spend. The scheme is valid for a total of 30 days per student, meaning that one student can earn up to €300 in government vouchers.

The vouchers cannot be exchanged for cash.

“Above all, the Maltese and Gozitans will benefit because this is an important sector to help with the recovery of tourism as well as the economic and social recovery of our country,” Bartolo ended.

FELTOM, the federation representing ELT schools, welcomed the new scheme stating that the initiative is a “tangible show of support for this struggling sector” in a statement.

Malta has already rolled out a number of voucher schemes to attract tourists, including a €3.5 million fund to encourage foreign tourists to stay at a three, four or five-star hotel.

Under the scheme, the government will pay tourists €100 if they stay at a five-star hotel, €75 if they stay at a four-star hotel, and €50 if they stay at a three-star hotel.

Two sports schemes have also been introduced, each offering €100 vouchers for diving and sports.

Tag someone who needs to know this