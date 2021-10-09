Foreign University Students Are Being Forced To Return To Malta For Physical Lectures

Foreign University students within the Psychology department are being forced to return to Malta for physical lectures.

In an email disseminated by the Head of the Department of Psychology, foreign students who are in their last year of the course are not being given the option to follow lectures remotely from their own country, unless there are travel restrictions in place.

“I cannot authorise foreign students to remain in their country and follow all lectures online unless they are not able to travel due to travel restriction,” the Head of Department said in the email.

Foreign students that were living in Malta prior to the pandemic had no choice but to go back home, and have been following classes virtually since the beginning of the pandemic.

Now the University is once again offering physical lectures, but students are not being given the chance to complete their studies remotely.

The Psychology department recently took on the hybrid system, with the class divided into two and alternating between online and physical weekly. Due to this, both online and physical lectures are available every day, as the groups alternate.

Students brought forward their complaints, arguing that since both forms of lectures are available, then it shouldn’t be an issue to allow foreign students to follow from their country.

