Malta Will Not Recognise Foreign Vaccine Certificates Until EU And Bilateral Agreements Are Launched
Malta will not recognise vaccine certificates from foreign countries until they are activated under EU and bilateral agreements.
This means that for now, people with foreign vaccine certificates will still need to provide a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of their departure should they wish to enter Malta.
Sources within the Health Ministry explained that for now, the country will only recognise the Maltese vaccine certificate, which was launched earlier this week. Only people who have taken their vaccine in Malta can apply for the certificate.
The agreements should be activated in the coming weeks.
The lacuna between Maltese and foreign initiatives happens just as the country starts to welcome tourists back into the country, with several schemes launched designed to bring tourists to the country. One person travelling to Malta reached out to Lovin Malta after they were not allowed to board, despite presenting them with documents showing they had been vaccinated in the UK.
As of yesterday, boarding is only be allowed if passengers present vaccine certificates or negative swab test results. However, they would still be allowed to pay for a test on their arrival if they manage to board without the necessary documents.
The Maltese certificate, which will be used to ascertain their vaccine status, has been available from 1st June. A digital copy of the certificate is available for download on certifikatvaccin.gov.mt. This means that you can even re-download your certificate if you lose it.
It will include a number of details – including the vaccine the person has taken, the manufacturer of that vaccine, the serial number of the doses taken, the date of that latest dose received, and the country where the person received their vaccination.
The certificate will carry the vaccinated person’s name, surname, date of birth, ID number, and a unique code for the certificate
