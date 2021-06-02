Malta Will Not Recognise Foreign Vaccine Certificates Until EU And Bilateral Agreements Are Launched 

Malta will not recognise vaccine certificates from foreign countries until they are activated under EU and bilateral agreements.

This means that for now, people with foreign vaccine certificates will still need to provide a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of their departure should they wish to enter Malta.

Sources within the Health Ministry explained that for now, the country will only recognise the Maltese vaccine certificate, which was launched earlier this week. Only people who have taken their vaccine in Malta can apply for the certificate.

The agreements should be activated in the coming weeks.

The lacuna between Maltese and foreign initiatives happens just as the country starts to welcome tourists back into the country, with several schemes launched designed to bring tourists to the country. One person travelling to Malta reached out to Lovin Malta after they were not allowed to board, despite presenting them with documents showing they had been vaccinated in the UK.