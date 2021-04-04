The Merch Is Real! Get Yourself Some T-Shirts From The Planting Authority

Have you heard about the April Fool’s prank that we pulled earlier on in the week? Lovin Malta pulled off the epic launch of The Planting Authority, what was to be the island’s first-ever cannabis social club, which would have allowed users to buy and consume cannabis in a fun, safe environment. Unfortunately, that cannot be a reality just yet but we’ve created a mini collection of the coolest merch and that is still available! Keep the dream alive and get yourself some new t’s as the summer months are fast approaching. From fresh t-shirts to cute coaster sets and stickers, designed by the team at Souvenirs That Don’t Suck, this merch really does not suck! Some of the pieces feature a smoking gardjola and examples of our dream Maltese strains like ‘Ramla l-Ħadra’.

The Planting Authority, although an April Fools joke, does reflect what Lovin Malta believes to be the way forward when it comes to cannabis reform in Malta. And if you support this message, help spread the word by sporting our very real collection of merchandise. If people should not be punished for using cannabis, as our government has expressed. The next steps would be to ensure that users across Malta have access to the plant in a safe and regulated manner. Creating a space in which people are encouraged to ask questions and grow the economy in a way that does not rely on black market transactions.

Cannabis social clubs have been known to be successful in other European countries making it all the more realistic that maybe one day they could be the reality here in Malta. Many a Maltese cannabis user yearns for the acceptance and safety of their practice to be legalised in different spheres. Prime Minister Robert Abela has recently pledged to change Malta’s cannabis laws to end the arrests of people caught with small amounts of weed and to allow people to grow up to four plants for their personal use.

Help us raise awareness about the importance of cannabis reform in Malta and visit The Planting Authority Shop and website to learn more about the dream.