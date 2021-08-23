Former Director In Yorgen Fenech’s Gaming Companies To Be Questioned By Police About Bitcoin Purchases 

Lovin Malta had reported back in October last year that Farrugia had been interrogated by the police though it wasn’t clear what he was interrogated about.

Addressing a press conference this morning , Aquilina said that Anthony Farrugia, known as il-Buddy, will be interrogated by the police this Thursday for roughly an hour and a half.

A former director of one of Yorgen Fenech’s gaming companies will be questioned by the police’s Financial Crimes Investigations Department (FCID) this coming Thursday, according to Repubblika president Robert Aquilina.

It would appear that Farrugia has repeatedly been called to the FCID for questioning about Fenech’s bitcoin purchases which, sources say, he played a role in.

Farrugia was a director of the company Digital Gaming Limited up until December 2019 – weeks after Fenech’s arrest – when he resigned his directorship of the company.

Former Tumas Group COO Patrick Demanuele, who Repubblika said would be accompanying Farrugia at the FCID this Thursday, was also a director in the company and resigned in March this year.

Demanuele is understood to be under investigation over his role in alleged financial crimes committed by Fenech with his assistance.

n January 2017, the company’s entire shareholding was transferred in two equal tranches from the fiduciary firm GVM Holdings Limited to another fiduciary firm, TrustForteFiduciary Limited.

They were subsequently transferred to Fenech and his uncle in June last year. The company is registered at the Portomaso Business Tower.

