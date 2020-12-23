د . إAEDSRر . س

Former Enemalta Chairperson Loses Bid To Remove Corruption Charges Over Oil Scandal

Former Enemalta chairperson Tancred Tabone’s request to drop corruption and bribery charges has been shot down by a Constitutional Court, despite finding that his human rights were breached by Parliament.

Tabone was charged with corruption and bribery in February 2013 for allegedly accepting kickbacks involving the purchase of oil by state company Enemalta.

Four years later, Tabone won a constitutional case in which his right to a fair hearing was found to be breached by Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee, which began probing the allegations, because it created prejudicial pre-trial publicity.

Tabone had appeared in front of the PAC but refused to answer any questions.

In a second case, the former Enemalta chairperson’s bid to have criminal proceedings removed as a result of the breach of human rights failed. Judge Joseph R. Micallef found that despite finding Tabone’s rights were breached by the PAC, the consequence should not be to expunge the charges.

Photo credit: TVM

