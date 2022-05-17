Former Labour MP Oliver Scicluna Appointed CEO Of Aġenzija Sapport

Former Labour MP Oliver Scicluna has been appointed CEO of Aġenzija Sapport, a government entity focused on providing services to people with disabilities and their families.

Scicluna replaces Ruth Scicluna and his new role was announced this morning by Inclusion Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli.

Scicluna has wide experience in the sector, having served as chairman of the National Commission for Persons with a Disability between 2016 and 2021, when he was co-opted into Parliament as a PL MP.