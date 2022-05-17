د . إAEDSRر . س

Former Labour MP Oliver Scicluna Appointed CEO Of Aġenzija Sapport

Former Labour MP Oliver Scicluna has been appointed CEO of Aġenzija Sapport, a government entity focused on providing services to people with disabilities and their families.

Scicluna replaces Ruth Scicluna and his new role was announced this morning by Inclusion Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli.

Scicluna has wide experience in the sector, having served as chairman of the National Commission for Persons with a Disability between 2016 and 2021, when he was co-opted into Parliament as a PL MP.

As an MP, Scicluna famously took a strong stand against political clientelism and called for a shift in mentality away from the use of votes as currency for favours.

He performed decently at the general election, obtaining 417 first count votes on the 2nd district – more than current MPs Byron Camilleri, Glenn Bedingfield or Alison Zerafa Civelli. 

However, after he didn’t get elected and lost out to Bedingfield in a subsequent casual election, he announced that his “political adventure” had come to an end.

