Former Lands Minister Deborah Schembri Lands New Job With Malta Developers Association 

Former parliamentary secretary for lands Deborah Schembri has been appointed director-general of the Malta Developers Association.

Schembri was given the job after the MDA’s former director-general Marthese Portelli, a former PN MP, stepped down from the role to become CEO of the Chamber of Commerce.

“Dr Deborah Schembri became a household name during the national campaign of the divorce referendum during which she successfully chaired the pro-divorce movement, ushering in the law with a landslide victory,” the MDA said in a statement.

“She has since established herself as an influential civil rights activist and reformer and has acquired a wealth of knowledge regarding the industry in her role as Parliamentary Secretary for Planning and Simplification of Administrative Processes and as legal counsel to the Planning Authority, a role which she has now relinquished.”