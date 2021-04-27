Former Lands Minister Deborah Schembri Lands New Job With Malta Developers Association
Former parliamentary secretary for lands Deborah Schembri has been appointed director-general of the Malta Developers Association.
Schembri was given the job after the MDA’s former director-general Marthese Portelli, a former PN MP, stepped down from the role to become CEO of the Chamber of Commerce.
“Dr Deborah Schembri became a household name during the national campaign of the divorce referendum during which she successfully chaired the pro-divorce movement, ushering in the law with a landslide victory,” the MDA said in a statement.
“She has since established herself as an influential civil rights activist and reformer and has acquired a wealth of knowledge regarding the industry in her role as Parliamentary Secretary for Planning and Simplification of Administrative Processes and as legal counsel to the Planning Authority, a role which she has now relinquished.”
“Dr. Schembri is a target-oriented person, known for her excellent communicative skills and calm demeanor.”
“The MDA is confident that Dr. Schembri enjoys the trust of both its members and the general public and has full faith in her capability to lead the much- needed reforms within the industry during these challenging times.”
Schembri served as a Labour MP between 2013 and 2017 and parliamentary secretary for lands between 2016 and 2017, a period during which she oversaw the establishment of the Lands Authority.
Shortly after the 2017 election, she was engaged as a legal consultant to the Lands Authority and the Planning Authority.