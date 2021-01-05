Former MFA Head Linked To 1 Million Swiss Franc Request That Could Be Connected To Germany’s Successful World Cup Bid

Malta’s former Football President has been linked to a request for a million Swiss francs for consultancy services on an ice hockey world championship, that could be connected to influencing Germany’s successful bid to host the World Cup in 2006.

In a report by Malta Today following revelations by German news magazine Der Spiegel and the newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung, it has been revealed that a document from 4th March 1998 indicates that Joe Mifsud was paid “net and in cash” for consultancy and advice to the sports management company CWL.

A separate contract, from 19th November, claims that Mifsud provided market research, advice, and support on the sale of rights.

However, a CWL document, written by boss Cesar W. Luthi, indicated that the payment had nothing to with the ice hockey world championship.”

“Note: Payment of the sum only after the FIFA congress in the summer and after OK of GN” [Gunther Netzer, former West Germany World Cup champion from 1972, and CWL managing director]

There are claims in the German press that the payment is linked to CWL securing votes in FIFA’s executive committee, where Mifsud was a member, in a bid to host the 2006 World Cup.

Suspicions have been raised because of CWL roles in securing major showcase matches involving Bayern Munich in countries like Thailand, Malta, Tunisia, and Trinidad and Tobago.

“[I] never had anything to do with it in any manner whatsoever. Any statement or document claiming otherwise is totally false,” Mifsud told Malta Today.

“Any publication, even if copied from a local or foreign source, disseminating lies and untruths about me, will be deemed to be published in bad faith,” he continued.

Malta Today has not found evidence proving the money was actually paid to Mifsud. However, the report notes that he has faced allegations in the past for pocketing TV rights through CWL.

Norman Darmanin Demajo, when running for MFA president in 2010, revealed that in October 2000, the MFA had received a payment of $250,000 in its account. Mifsud led the deal, and suspicions remain over its wording.

“The contract was signed in Qrendi in June 2000, and amongst other clauses which aroused my suspicion was the one stating that it was imperative that the contract was only to be made available to the top executives of the MFA and the company which negotiated the deal. Additionally, the amount stated is in a ‘fill in the blanks’ format with $250,000 written almost as an afterthought.” Darmanin Demajo had said.

A court had dismissed a libel case started by Mifsud over the claims.

