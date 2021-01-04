Former Msida Councillor Raises Alarm After Brother’s Images Appear On ‘Fake’ Grindr Account
A Maltese family has raised the alarm after they said images of one of their sons has appeared on a gay dating app.
“What absolute pigs,” former Msida councillor Alan Abela-Wadge said as he shared his brother’s post explaining what happened alongside a number of screenshots apparently from Grindr.
“It came to my attention that someone created this profile in my name on Grindr. Apparently this is a social media app for gay people,” Clint Abela-Wadge said in a post he’s asking people to share.
The profile allegedly used Abela-Wadge’s profile picture, and a number of screenshots showing the account chatting to other profiles about nudes.
“Looks like we live in a world where people prefer to waste time like this (creating fake profiles) rather than succeed. I prefer it the other way round,” he said emphatically.
Abela-Wadge ended by saying he had a “suspect” who he believed to be behind the profile, and asked the public to share his post to spread the word to anyone who might come across his pictures on the app.