Former Msida Councillor Raises Alarm After Brother’s Images Appear On ‘Fake’ Grindr Account

A Maltese family has raised the alarm after they said images of one of their sons has appeared on a gay dating app.

“What absolute pigs,” former Msida councillor Alan Abela-Wadge said as he shared his brother’s post explaining what happened alongside a number of screenshots apparently from Grindr.

“It came to my attention that someone created this profile in my name on Grindr. Apparently this is a social media app for gay people,” Clint Abela-Wadge said in a post he’s asking people to share.