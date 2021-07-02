Former Msida Officer Who Raped Policewoman Twice And Used Station Mop To Clean Up After Wants To Apologise

A former police constable charged with repeatedly raping a colleague and sexually harassing another young officer used the station mop to clean up after himself after committing the crime in a backroom.

The shocking details emerged during a court case involving the 31-year-old former officer, who was stationed at the Msida Police station, where the officer presented a number of arguments as he attempts to annul some charges being brought against him by the Attorney General, TVM reported.

In court, the officer’s repeated attempts to become sexually involved with other policewomen were broken down in disturbing detail.

Between 2017 and 2018, the officer is believed to have raped a 23-year-old officer twice. Initially, he tried making sexual advances towards the female officer, including roughly grabbing her breasts and rear, which she pushed off while making it clear she wasn’t interested at all.

However, he kept insisting, until February 2018, when they were alone in the police station and he grabbed her and dragged her into a back room and attempted to force her to perform oral sex on him.

When she refused, he pushed her against a table, ripped her underwear off and raped her.

In a second incident less than one month later, the male officer pushed the same female officer against the kitchen sink and raped her once more.

He ended by ejaculating on the kitchen floor, before grabbing the station’s mop and wiping the floor clean.

After the rapes, the female officer said that he had threatened to pin everything on her if she ever spoke about about what he did to her. She only ended up speaking out after she saw he was beginning to make sexual advances over another younger officer.

During these advances, involving a 19-year-old policewoman, the officer passed a series of remarks about the female officer’s buttocks and touching her legs while working in their service car, among other incidents.

He has denied all charges, saying he did have sex with the policewoman but had her consent.

However, the following day, he gave a new statement to his lawyer, confirming he had sex with the female officer twice, and that he didn’t have her consent and would like to apologise for it.

The court case continues.

What do you make of this former police officer’s behaviour?