Former PL Candidate Lynn Faure Chircop Will Feature On Today’s Episode Of Lovin Daily

Former political candidate and Eurovision contestant Lynn Faure Chircop will be today’s guest on Lovin Daily.

The former PL candidate withdrew her candidature with the party for the next general election last month, citing professional reasons and changing circumstances as the justifications for her decision.

Faure Chircop had represented Malta at the 2003 Eurovision Song Contest, with the melodic ‘To Dream Again’. She finished in a disappointing 25th place but, to be fair, was also given an unfortunate singing position, having to perform right after the eventual winner Turkey.

Since then, the Eurovision singer and lawyer has been working as a government lawyer since 2005, occupying roles such as projects manager at the Education Ministry, senior legal officer at the Lands Authority’s Enforcement Section and head of the Social Care Standards Authority’s legal and licensing unit.

She will appear on Lovin Daily today to discuss her withdrawal as a PL candidate and other topics.

Lovin Daily will be broadcasted on Lovin Malta’s Facebook page starting at 10am.

