Former PL MP Silvio Grixti Speaks On His Future After Resigning Over Sick Note Interrogation

A former Labour Party backbencher who resigned today after being interrogated by the police has spoken publicly for the first time since losing his seat.

“My priorities in the future go beyond political life,” Silvio Grixti said after he informed Prime Minister Robert Abela that he would be resigning earlier today.

“I don’t want to occupy a Parliamentary seat during a time when I won’t be 100% focused on representing my constituents and patients that are so dear to my heart, that I deeply respect and who have always respected me.”

Informed sources told Lovin Malta that Grixti’s resignation, which Prime Minister Abela had reportedly demanded, comes over police interrogating him over allegedly signing fraudulent sick notes and other medical documents.

While saying he wanted to continue helping people and patients as much as he could, he ended by reiterating his support for the Labour Party and Abela “to continue moving forwards”.

PN Leader Bernard Grech slammed the government over the resignation, saying:

“This government is leading to irreparable damage to the country’s name when we should be fighting a pandemic and focusing on creating more wealth. The PN will be the government that hardworking and prudent Maltese people deserve”.

Grech pointed at the Grixti case, which saw a PL MP being investigated by the police, and went on to refer to similar controversies involving MP Ian Castaldi Paris over tax evasion and Education Minister Justyne Caruana over a cushy direct order she gave to her suspected lover within her own ministry for work he didn’t even do.

What do you make of Grixti’s first public reaction?

