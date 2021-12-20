Former PL MP Silvio Grixti Speaks On His Future After Resigning Over Sick Note Interrogation

A former Labour Party backbencher who resigned today after being interrogated by the police has spoken publicly for the first time since losing his seat.

“My priorities in the future go beyond political life,” Silvio Grixti said after he informed Prime Minister Robert Abela that he would be resigning earlier today.

“I don’t want to occupy a Parliamentary seat during a time when I won’t be 100% focused on representing my constituents and patients that are so dear to my heart, that I deeply respect and who have always respected me.”

Informed sources told Lovin Malta that Grixti’s resignation, which Prime Minister Abela had reportedly demanded, comes over police interrogating him over allegedly signing fraudulent sick notes and other medical documents.