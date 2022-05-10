Former POU Chief Slams ‘Racism Against Gays’ After Public Comment About Cocaine Police Bust

The former head of the Police Officer’s Union and one of the island’s most recognisable superintendents has taken to social media to react to comments made against him following three officers found using cocaine, as well as to confirm that he isn’t a member of the LGBTQI+ community.

Sandro Camilleri, who was in the running to become Police Commissioner and is one of the island’s most prominent police advocates, said that though he had stopped posting online after he ended his tenure as POU chief, he felt like he needed to respond to a comment made on Facebook that left him livid.

“The Corps had the courage to introduce drug tests and we are enjoying those fruits that will lead to the Corps cleaning itself up,” Camilleri said following the three officers being found guilty of using cocaine.

“With all that said, this man felt like insulting me and insinuating I am gay. What does being gay have to do with drug tests?” Camilleri asked.

Taking umbrage at the comment (which was left under a Newsbook.com article on the officers arrests), Camilleri shared a number of thoughts.

The original comment, which Camilleri shared a screenshot of, called the superintendent a number of things, including that “he annoys you when on television, that’s how arrogant he is” as well as calling him gay.

“Is it a dishonour to be gay? This is a purely racist comment as it seems this man has something against gay people,” he said, before clarifying his sexuality in a caps locked paragraph.

“I assure this person and everyone else that I’m not gay and I never was. If I was gay I wouldn’t even be shy of saying it as there’s nothing wrong with being gay, but I’m just not.”