Former President Angered By Article About PN Leaks, Seeks Legal Advice

Malta’s Former President Marie Louise Coleiro Preca is seeking legal advice over an article revealing that the PN’s former Head of Media colluded with Yorgen Fenech to leak a story that made reference to her.

Lovin Malta revealed that in January 2019, Portelli reached out to Fenech to leak a story claiming that the PN’s rebel MPs were meeting with the then-President to oust Adrian Delia from the leadership.

At the time, Delia was facing allegations of domestic violence during an acrimonious split with his wife Nickie Vella De Fremaux. He was also facing several questions as to whether his position had become untenable because of the issue.

Coleiro Preca has denied that she ever attended such a meeting, seeking legal advice on the matter. Lovin Malta did not receive a right of reply from Marie Louise Coleiro Preca but received a legal letter yesterday threatening legal action and asking for all reference to her to be removed.

However, Lovin Malta stands by the article, reiterating that facts outlined did not deal with a meeting with Coleiro Preca, but rather an attempt by Portelli and Fenech to leak a fabricated story.

