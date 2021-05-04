Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat Deposited €191,000 The Year After Stepping Down

Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat banked €191,000 the year after stepping away from the role.

Muscat’s asset declaration to parliament shows that deposits at BOV totalled €256,000, up from the €65,000 he declared in 2019.

He also listed two assets, a Rabat property and a Xemxija garage. He also included a home loan. His final balance stood at €110,000.

Speaking to the Times of Malta, Muscat said his increase in income was partly due to the resignation package handed to Muscat in the wake of the political crisis in 2019, inheritance, and his new endeavours.

Muscat left parliament in October 2020. Beyond an appearance on L-Erbgha Fost Il-Gimgha, he has kept a relatively low profile.

He is still facing serious allegations with his right hand man, Keith Schembri, currently facing charges over money laundering and corruption.

