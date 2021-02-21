Former Times Of Malta Chief Editor Publishes Messages Daphne Caruana Galizia Sent Him About His Colleague 

“Eddie Fenech Adami said to me more than once that ‘characters don’t change’. He was right. So was Daphne. May truth prevail!” Mallia wrote.

Mallia said Caruana Galizia had alleged Camilleri was feeding her with misinformation about Times of Malta, of which he was editor-in-chief back in 2013.

Former Times of Malta editor-in-chief Steve Mallia has published messages late journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia had sent him eight years ago about his then-colleague Ivan Camilleri.

In the messages, Caruana Galizia referred Mallia to a blog she had just written in which she criticised Camilleri for refusing to vote in the 2013 general election because his wife didn’t get a Brussels job.

She described this as a clear example of amoral familism, the concept in which personal family interests trump the common good.

“I know you probably don’t wish to speak to me, but if you look at my post about amoral familism you will find the source of the rumours etc,” Caruana Galizia told Mallia.

“Just for your info, I have asked Ivan not to call me again, ever. I won’t be party to anyone’s double-dealing and spiteful motives.”

Mallia published these messages on the same day that newspaper Illum reported that Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech had informed an unnamed high-ranking official that he’d paid a journalist called ‘Ivan’ €10,000 to run a story.

Both Camilleri and his former Times of Malta colleague Ivan Martin have denied ever receiving money from Fenech in return for publishing a story.

