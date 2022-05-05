Fortina Looks To Add Two New Storeys And Extended Two Floors At Sliema Development

Fortina Group has submitted fresh plans to develop an additional two storeys at its mega-development in Sliema and the extension of its two top floors.

Fortina’s initial plans included a new 15-storey mixed-use development and the addition of five storeys of its hotel tower, increasing it to 23-storeys.

While the height of the tower has remained unchanged, the new plans will add an extra two storeys to the 15 storey block, while also extending the 14th and 15th levels of the block.

In its application, Fortina contends that the block will still fall within the developable floor area established in its previous permit.

As part of its extension, Fortina is also looking to integrate the landscaped area around St Luke’s Garrison Chapel and the vacant plot between the chapel and the MIDI project into the overall public open space of the development.

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage has objected to the new plans, warning that it will “increase the impact the backdrop of the skyline as seen from the Cottonera and inner harbour areas.”

The land in question was acquired by the Zammit Tabona family through various agreements dating back to the 1960s. They acquired 4,000 square metres of public land in 2000 for which they paid €1.4 million on the condition that it could only be used for tourism-related purposes.

In 2018, Edward Zammit Tabona, CEO of Fortina Developments Company, acquired a permit to demolish one of the hotel blocks and instead build a 15-storey office block on its existing land.

Fortina eventually paid an €8.1 million premium from the Lands Authority to change its contract conditions. At the time, the Lands Authority was headed by James Piscopo, who has business links with the Zammit Tabona family.

