Found A Lost Number Plate During The Storm? Transport Malta Will Give Owners New Ones For Free

In case you missed it, a major storm hit Malta today with many brave souls braving the intense weather from the safety of their cars. Loads of license plates have gone missing in the process, and Transport Malta is doing its best to return them to their owners.

Number plates lost and found on Maltese streets following the storms must be handed to Transport Malta.

The authority will then be able to contact the respective owners to collect the new plates from the Authority’s offices free of charge.

Finally, TM urged people to drive with care and attention during these conditions.

Tag someone who found a number plate