Four Arrested And €420,000 Worth Of Cannabis Found After Floriana And St. Paul’s Bay Drug Raids

Police have arrested four people on trafficking charges after 21 kilos, worth around €420,000 was found following two raids.

At 6pm yesterday, the Anti-Drug Squad surround a van in Floriana where two men, a 47-year-old Maltese man and an Italian 32-year old living in St. Paul’s Bay were arrested.

In the vehicle, two iced boxed were found, filled with 20 packets of suspected cannabis.

The operation continued in a garage and house in St. Paul’s Bay, where the Rapid Intervention Unit found two Italians, 23 and 29, who tried to escape but were caught. In the garage, they found ice boxes similar to those found in the van, with more suspected cannabis.

A case has been opened and will be led by Magistrate Gabriella Vella.

The four will be held under arrest in the Police Depot in Floriana.

Investigations are on-going.

