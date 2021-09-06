Four Charged In Court Over 2019 Mellieħa Building Collapse 

The apartment block came crashing down on 8th June 2019 as a result of ongoing works on an adjacent property.

Architect Anthony Fenech Vella, 72, contractors Bartholomew Micallef and Joseph Gatt, both 50, and developer Godwin Mifsud, 64, were charged in court this morning with causing slight injuries to one of the block’s residents.

Four people have been charged in relation to the collapse of a building in Mellieħa in June 2019.

An elderly woman, 72-year-old Maggie Smith, was trapped in the building’s rubble and was eventually rescued by members of the Civil Protection Department. She died in hospital the following month.

The building owners had to pay €73,000 in expenses following the collapse, and a beverage distributor lost thousands of euros of stock in the crash.

The Mellieħa collapse had brought strong emotions out, with another construction collapse victim – Janet Walker – sending a heartfelt message to Smith.

“So sorry you didn’t pass your last few days in your home surrounded by your surroundings. This makes me both angry and sad. But I am glad that I gave you hope in your last days,” Walker had said.

Inspector Clayton Camilleri is prosecuting while lawyers Gianella De Marco, Natalino Caruana De Brincat, Chris Cilia and Paul Farrugia are appearing for the accused.

Tag someone who needs to read this