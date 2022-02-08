Four Charged With Urging Man To Jump Off Valletta Bastion

Four people who were filmed urging a man contemplating suicide at the Valletta bastions to jump and “get it over and done with” have been charged in court.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri revealed the detail following parliamentary questioning from MP Jason Azzopardi.

The video, published by Times of Malta in November, shocked the nation.

Many passersby stopped and watched police officials and first responders attempt to convince the man to step away from the edge, but while most clearly understood the gravity of the situation, others showed little sympathy.

Calls for the person to get on with it and other similar comments could clearly be heard in the video.

If you or someone you know needs to talk to someone about mental health, please call 179. Alternatively, visit www.kellimni.com to get in touch online.

What do you think of the police action?