Four COVID-19 Deaths In Malta Following Transmissions In December And January

Four more people in Malta have died from COVID-19, raising the total death count in Malta to 226

The first case involved a 96-year-old woman who had tested positive for the virus on 17th December. She passed away in the Good Samaritan Long-Term Care Facility.

The second case involved a 72-year-old woman who had tested positive on 1st January. She passed away yesterday in Mater Dei.

An 83-year-old man was the third death, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Boxing Day, and died earlier today in Mater Dei.

And an 85-year-old woman was the fourth death, testing positive for the virus on Boxing Day as well, and passing away earlier today.

Malta’s health authorities issued their condolences to the families while appealing to the public to be more vigilant and observe social distancing.

Just yesterday, England went into a second national lockdown in the face of a new, more transmissible variant of COVID-19 spreading across the nation. Malta, as well as various other nations, has already started rolling out a vaccine in recent weeks.

