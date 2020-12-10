د . إAEDSRر . س

Four COVID-19 Patients Pass Away As Malta Registers 106 New Cases And 128 Recoveries Overnight

Malta recorded four COVID-19 related deaths, 106 new cases, and 128 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

This brings the country’s active cases down to 1,872.

The first victim is a 92-year-old woman who tested positive for the virus on 2nd December and passed away yesterday at the Good Samaritan Long Term Care Facility.

The second victim is a 66-year-old woman who tested positive for COVID-19 on 23rd November. She died at Mater Dei Hospital yesterday.

The third victim is an 85-year-old woman who tested positive for the virus on 2nd December and passed away at Mater Dei Hospital earlier today.

The fourth victim is a 91-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 on 3rd December. He passed away earlier today at Mater Dei Hospital.

Malta’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 164.

2,626 swab tests were conducted in the past 24 hours. This means that 455,897 swab tests have been conducted in Malta since the country saw its first case of COVID-19.

What do you make of these numbers?

