Four COVID-19 Patients Pass Away In Malta

Malta’s Health Ministry confirmed that four patients passed away after contracting COVID-19.

The first victim is a 74-year-old woman who tested positive for the virus on 2nd December and passed away on Christmas Day at Mater Dei Hospital.

The second victim is an 80-year-old woman who tested positive for COVID-19 on 17th December and passed away yesterday at St Thomas Hospital.

The third victim is an 89-year-old woman who tested positive for the virus on 12th December and passed away yesterday at Mater Dei Hospital.

The fourth and final victim is an 86-year-old woman who tested positive for the virus on Christmas Day and passed away earlier today at Mater Dei Hospital.

Malta’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 210.

RIP