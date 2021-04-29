Four Days In A Row With Zero COVID-19 Deaths, With Malta Registering New 27 Patients And 31 Recoveries
Malta has registered 27 new COVID-19 cases, 31 recoveries and zero deaths over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry has announced.
This means that number of active cases is not at 370. Today also marks the fourth day in a row with no COVID-19-related deaths.
Meanwhile, 326,934 people have received one dose of the vaccine, while 104,464 have received two doses.
