Four Former Speakers Will Not Participate In 100 Years Speakers Symposium: ‘There Are Far More Urgent Matters’

Four former Parliamentary Speakers will not take part in a symposium marking 100 years of Maltese parliament due to their belief that far more urgent and important matters must be discussed.

In a declaration to Speaker Anglu Farrugia, former Prime Minister Lawrence Gonzi, Alfred Bonnici, Anton Tabone, and Louis Galea said:

“After reflection, we have agreed that in the current circumstances the country is going through, it does not feel it is opportune for Parliament to devote time on such a ceremony when the country is facing far more important and urgent matters.”

The four former Speakers suggested that the activity be postponed to another day. The symposium would have seen former speakers come together to celebrate the 100 year anniversary of the Maltese parliament to discuss the future, among other things.

The letter comes a day after Farrugia declared that parliament will not reconvene to discuss a no-confidence motion in Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis following revelations of conversations he shared with alleged Daphne Caruana Galizia murder mastermind Yorgen Fenech.

In deciding on the matter, the Speaker noted that there was no agreement from the government side for an urgent sitting to be held, noting that Parliament’s standing orders did not clearly define urgent.

He added that for a matter to be urgent it needed to constitute something that is “definite and of clear public importance”.