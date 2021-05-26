Four Hospitalised After Driver Loses Control Of Car In Munxar

Four people have been hospitalised after the car they were in crashed into a wall earlier today.

There were five people in the vehicle, police have confirmed, and the crash is believed to have occurred after the driver, a 21-year-old Frenchman, lost control of the vehicle.

The accident occurred in Rabat Road, Munxar, Gozo, at around 6.45pm this evening.

Besides the 21-year-old male driver, a 20-year-old female from Nadur was also hospitalised. Two other women were sent to hospital as well, while the fifth passenger was not hospitalised.

Their conditions are not yet known, police have said. They are currently receiving medical treatment.

