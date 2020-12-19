Four More Elderly COVID-19 Patients Succumb To The Virus, Death Toll Up To 187

Four more elderly patients have succumbed to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health confirmed.

This means the death toll relating to the virus has risen to 187.

The first case was an 86-year-old woman who was confirmed positive on 2nd December.

The second victim was an elderly woman who has 76. She was confirmed positive for the virus on 12th December.

The third case was an 86-year-old woman who was confirmed positive on 16th October.

The last victim, an 84-year-old man, was confirmed positive on the 16th of this month.

All these patients died receiving treatment at Mater Dei Hospital in the last 24 hours.

The ministry offered its condolences to the families and urged the public to keep vigilant in the festive season by following prevention measures.

