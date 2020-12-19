د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Four More Elderly COVID-19 Patients Succumb To The Virus, Death Toll Up To 187

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Four more elderly patients have succumbed to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health confirmed. 

This means the death toll relating to the virus has risen to 187.

The first case was an 86-year-old woman who was confirmed positive on 2nd December.

The second victim was an elderly woman who has 76. She was confirmed positive for the virus on 12th December.

The third case was an 86-year-old woman who was confirmed positive on 16th October.

The last victim, an 84-year-old man, was confirmed positive on the 16th of this month.

All these patients died receiving treatment at Mater Dei Hospital in the last 24 hours.

The ministry offered its condolences to the families and urged the public to keep vigilant in the festive season by following prevention measures.

RIP

READ NEXT: Active Cases Of COVID-19 In Malta Drop To 1,553 With 50 New Patients Confirmed

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK