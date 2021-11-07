Four Murderers Currently Facing Solitary Confinement Orders In Malta Are Being Silenced, Peppi Azzopardi Claims

Four men convicted of murder who currently face solitary confinement orders are being silenced and not allowed to speak to the police, outspoken TV presenter Peppi Azzopardi has claimed.

“Right now, as I write this, there are four prisoners who want to give statements to the police over the prison director’s leadership,” Azzopardi said today. This comes after months of Azzopardi raising awareness over what he calls a dictatorial environment within Corradino Correctional Facility.

“They want to testify abut what they’ve seen and what they’ve been through. The director has refused to allow them to give a statement to the police. I’ve sent these four names to the Police Commissioner to take immediate action so that these prisoners can testify.”

Under Maltese law, solitary confinement can only be mandated by court order, and not by prison officials, and can last a maximum of 10 days, with an interval of two months between each stay. However, modern experts question the efficacy of solitary confinement in helping decrease crimes as a growing movement calls for the abolishment of the punishment.