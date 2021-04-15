Four New Judges – Including One Woman – To Be Appointed In Malta

Two magistrates and two lawyers are set to be appointed judges following a public call for nominations.

Magistrates Audrey Demicoli and Neville Camilleri and lawyers Christian Falzon Scerri and Ian Spiteri Bailey will be appointed to the important judicial roles, the Office of the President said today.

A total of 29 nominations were received by the Judicial Appointments Committee after a public call was opened.

These 29 were whittled down until a total of 12 names were recommended to the president. From those 12, the four mentioned above were approved.

The 12 names sent to the president included eight females and four males. Three of the four males were chosen to be appointed, while only one of the eight females was chosen.

You can find the full list of candidates considered suitable to become judges by the committee below in alphabetical order:

Dr Michael Camilleri, magistrates Doreen Clarke, Josette Demicoli, Donatella Frendo Dimech, Charmaine Galea, Natasha Galea Sciberras, Claire Stafrace Zammit and Gabriella Vella.

What do you make of these appointees?