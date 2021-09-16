Four PA Members And Gżira Local Council Recuse Themselves From Manoel Island Application

Four members of the Planning Authority and the Gżira Local Council have recused themselves from a hearing concerning the application for a major development on Manoel Island.

The decision comes following a request by eNGO Flimkien Għal Ambjent Aħjar which raised concerns that the members voted on the previous application in 2019, while the local council specifically forms part of the Manoel Island Foundation, which is an agreement between MIDI and the council.

PA chairman Vincent Cassar, Environment and Resources Authority chairman Victor Axiaq, NGO representative Annick Bonello and board member Joseph Brincat have recused themselves from the application.

Earlier this year, a masterplan was submitted by MIDI to transform, restore and develop Manoel Island into a mixed residential and commercial area with 192,000sqm of open spaces, of which 175,000sqm is public.

Two new open spaces include an 80,000sqm, known as the Glacis Park, surrounding Fort Manoel and a 35,000sqm open space at the entrance of the island.

The revised masterplan also contemplates a complete overhaul of the existing yacht marina in order to provide safe berthing for yachts of varying size

What do you think of the project?