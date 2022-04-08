د . إAEDSRر . س

Four Patients Die While Positive With COVID-19 As 659 New Cases Found In Malta

Four people have died while testing positive for COVID-19 over the last 24 hours.

Malta’s national COVID-19 death toll has reached 656.

Another 659 positive cases were found alongside 420 recoveries. Active cases now stand at 8,692.

Health Minister Chrise Fearne announced that the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine booster would be available for the elderly and vulnerable on a voluntary basis. Fearne, who recently had to quarantine after testing positive for the virus himself, today posted that he was back at work and out of quarantine.

