Four Years Prison For Woman Who Stole 24 Gas Cylinders From Outside People’s Houses In Malta
A woman who was given a suspended sentence over the theft of 24 gas cylinders from outside 12 houses has had her sentence changed to an effective four year sentence after she failed to abide by the conditions of her probation.
The woman had been found guilty of stealing the cylinders between September and October 2017 from houses in Marsaxlokk, Mosta, San Ġwann, St Julian’s, Pembroke and Marsaskala.
She was also found guilty of stealing tools from a Swieqi construction site.
The sentence was however cancelled following the outcome of an appeal which ordered that the woman be sentenced again.
She was placed on probation during this time, but after the court was informed that she had missed a number of appointments with her probation officer, it opted for an effective prison sentence.
Judge Consuelo Scerri Herrera sentenced the woman to four years in prison noting that despite being warned, she had still opted to disregard the conditions of her probation.
The judge described her behaviour as a challenge to the administration of justice in handing down her sentence.
Tag someone who needs to read this