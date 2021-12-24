Four Years Prison For Woman Who Stole 24 Gas Cylinders From Outside People’s Houses In Malta

A woman who was given a suspended sentence over the theft of 24 gas cylinders from outside 12 houses has had her sentence changed to an effective four year sentence after she failed to abide by the conditions of her probation.

The woman had been found guilty of stealing the cylinders between September and October 2017 from houses in Marsaxlokk, Mosta, San Ġwann, St Julian’s, Pembroke and Marsaskala.

She was also found guilty of stealing tools from a Swieqi construction site.