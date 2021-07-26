France Approves COVID-19 Vaccine Pass For Restaurants And Domestic Travel Despite Protests

France has passed a bill that requires a vaccine pass for all restaurants despite mounting protests and political tension in the country.

The COVID-19 vaccine pass will also be required for domestic travel including trains and planes, as well as other public venues, such as leisure centres.

France has joined the likes of Italy and Israel in introducing a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination pass which only allows access to certain venues to those who are fully vaccinated. It will apply to everyone aged 12 and older starting 30th September.

It comes amidst anti-vaccine protests held worldwide, including in Malta too, with protestors arguing that such bills impinge on the freedom of choice.

France’s new law, which was approved by parliament throughout the night, also mandates that all healthcare workers have to start getting vaccinated by 15th September or risk being suspended.

The new rule will be applied through 15th November and is dependent on the assessment of the virus situation.

President Emmanuel Macron supported the bill, stating that it would help protect vulnerable populations and avoid new lockdowns.

Nonetheless, around 160,000 people took to the streets in protest in France despite the country registering around 20,000 new infections daily – a large spike from the few thousand recorded earlier this month.

